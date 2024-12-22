Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
The Little Match Girl . . . An Australian Christmas Story
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -44:44
-44:44

The Little Match Girl . . . An Australian Christmas Story

Cafe Locked Out Podcast
Michael Gray Griffith
Dec 22, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

My favourite christmas story growing up was Hans Cristian Anderson’s, The Little Match Girl.
In Australia now, this Christmas, we have our own little match girls. The only difference is their snow, is our silence.
~Mgg

Support the work of Cafe Locked Out
Please join us on clo.social
its free to join and be an active member

To access all our podcasts for free
and keep abreast of what we are up to

Find Margie’s Mugs Here

Like to support the Cafe?

Join our mailing list here
https://cafelockedout.com

To support our work with a one-off gift
https://cafelockedout.com/donate

To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here
https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout

KULTURE
To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to
https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/

If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
Dr Joe Kosteric with Dr Paul Oosterhuis
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Day one Musician Untied us all
  Michael Gray Griffith
A 5 year old, I was sent to Australia, alone. Pam Wright on The Cardi-Girls
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Persecuted Cardiac Nurse_
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Show About Nothing With Kel Murray and Matt Lawson
  Michael Gray Griffith
#3 Earthworm Women: Dr Dina in conversation, loneliness and social isolation
  Michael Gray Griffith
Episode _24 KULTURE with host Robyn from Courage is the Cure
  Michael Gray Griffith