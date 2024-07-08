Playback speed
The Lonely Warning From Hong Kong

Cafe Locked Out Podcast
Cafe Locked Out
Jul 08, 2024
5
Transcript

This interview is softly chilling A lonely woman, from a place just ahead of us, offers us a haunting gentle warning. She was aware that she risked persecution to do this. This is courage. This is one human caring for humans she will never meet. Recorded in the Hills Of Melbourne, 7/7/24

