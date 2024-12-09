The Show About Nothing With Kel Murray and Matt Lawson

These two lovely people have been through so much. Matt was actually shot point blank in the stomach with a rubber bullet, when he was trying to bring a peaceful resolution to a protest.
Yet despite all this, here they both are promoting joy, love, fun and humanity.
Join them and they will leave a huge smile on your face.
If you would like one of Richards Hearts or you can contribute with materials or in the making, please get in touch with us at cafelockedout@gmail.com
Cafe Locked Out
Please join us on clo.social
its free to join and be an active member
Australia Day at Red Rock Theatre with the Kulture Artists
Friday the 24th
https://www.trybooking.com/CXSJD
To access all our podcasts for free
and keep abreast of what we are up to
Join our mailing list here
https://cafelockedout.com/
To support our work with a one-off gift
https://cafelockedout.com/donate
To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here
https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout
KULTURE
To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to
https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/
If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com
Share this post