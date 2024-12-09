Cafe Locked Out
The Show About Nothing With Kel Murray and Matt Lawson
Michael Gray Griffith
Dec 09, 2024
These two lovely people have been through so much. Matt was actually shot point blank in the stomach with a rubber bullet, when he was trying to bring a peaceful resolution to a protest.
Yet despite all this, here they both are promoting joy, love, fun and humanity.

Join them and they will leave a huge smile on your face.

If you would like one of Richards Hearts or you can contribute with materials or in the making, please get in touch with us at cafelockedout@gmail.com

Australia Day at Red Rock Theatre with the Kulture Artists
Friday the 24th
https://www.trybooking.com/CXSJD

KULTURE
To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to
https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/

