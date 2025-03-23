Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
1

The Woman Who Came in From The Cold

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Mar 23, 2025
3
1
Share
Transcript

The tiny hamlet, where the Freedom community hosts the 8:32 gathering, has no more than a handful of houses. So, when she passed through, she was intrigued by who these people were camping on the racecourse showgrounds. It was then that she saw the small Forest of the Fallen.
After we told her who we were, she agreed to an interview.
After the interview, we hugged amidst the Forest, where her lost father could now reside. She held me tight as a flock of Australia’s last true larrikins, the corellas, cracked the sky overhead.

Discussion about this video

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
Powerhouse MADISON KING joins us in the Cafe
  Michael Gray Griffith
ELECTRIC INTERVIEW: The Honest Midwife - ex UK NHS Midwife and Whistleblower - Victoria.
  Michael Gray Griffith
Three Mature Straight Aussie Males Explore AI Spiritual Readings
  Michael Gray Griffith
Portraits of Orphans Haunting Goodbye Road 02
  Michael Gray Griffith
Quiz night - could YOU be a Doctor_with Dr Nixon
  Michael Gray Griffith
A few Portraits of the Orphans Haunting Goodbye Road
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Fire Ant eradication issue - Trevor an Sarah joins us in the Cafe tonight
  Michael Gray Griffith