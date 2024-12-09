Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
What is Life Like In Argentina Now under President Javier Milei_
1
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:39:28
-1:39:28

What is Life Like In Argentina Now under President Javier Milei_

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Dec 09, 2024
1
1
Share
Transcript

Argentina has gone through some radical political changes with the new president Javier Milei
Drastically reducing the size of the Government.
So what are these changes like for the citizens?
Tonight we talk to Stephen, so let's see.

Cafe Locked Out
Please join us on clo.social
its free to join and be an active member

Australia Day at Red Rock Theatre with the Kulture Artists
Friday the 24th
https://www.trybooking.com/CXSJD

To access all our podcasts for free
and keep abreast of what we are up to
Join our mailing list here

https://cafelockedout.com/

To support our work with a one-off gift
https://cafelockedout.com/donate

To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here
https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout

KULTURE
To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to
https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/

If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
The Show About Nothing With Kel Murray and Matt Lawson
  Michael Gray Griffith
#2_ Earthworm Women_ a chat with Bronwyn Holm
  Michael Gray Griffith
The persecution of Dr My Le Trinh
  Michael Gray Griffith
David Thrussell on AI, Death and other thangs.
  Michael Gray Griffith
A Monday Chat with the Warriors_ Richie from Max Freedom and Stephen James Hayes
  Michael Gray Griffith
Matt Lawson and Kellie Murray with the Show___about Nothing_
  Michael Gray Griffith
CLO's New Show, Earthworm Woman, with Rohana, Barbara O'Neill and 10K Cicadas
  Michael Gray Griffith