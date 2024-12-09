What is Life Like In Argentina Now under President Javier Milei_

Argentina has gone through some radical political changes with the new president Javier Milei
Drastically reducing the size of the Government.
So what are these changes like for the citizens?
Tonight we talk to Stephen, so let's see.
Cafe Locked Out
Please join us on clo.social
its free to join and be an active member
Australia Day at Red Rock Theatre with the Kulture Artists
Friday the 24th
https://www.trybooking.com/CXSJD
To access all our podcasts for free
and keep abreast of what we are up to
Join our mailing list here
https://cafelockedout.com/
To support our work with a one-off gift
https://cafelockedout.com/donate
To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here
https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout
KULTURE
To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to
https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/
If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com
Share this post