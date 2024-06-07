Playback speed
Why Men Need To See This Play

Marooned by Cafe Locked out
Cafe Locked Out
Jun 07, 2024
Transcript

Marooned . . . A powerful, funny, moving and life affirming Play, that explores the issues facing our Men, and celebrates Masculinity.

"I've never seen a play in my life, but I'm coming to see everything this company does because that was F'ing brilliant." ~a 50 plus famer from Sale, Victoria.

Wangaratta 15 June Are you in or near Wangarratta? Please support and share as this play is spectacular! Hosted by Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre

Details HERE

Fairfield 20th June Details HERE

And coming back to the ALEX theatre. . A Review

