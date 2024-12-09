2_ Earthworm Women_ a chat with Bronwyn Holm

Cafe Locked Outs podcasts are free to consume, but not free to make. I know times are hard, but if you can take out a paid subscription, that would be great.
Bronwyn Holm is an international keynote speaker in Hemp and Regenerative Agriculture, and Food as Medicine conferences.
This is an unmissable talk on biological botanical growing and learning about
the biology of plants and soil and living microbial advantage for our health
how to maximise the growth use little effort and saving money to do so
food as medicines, even weeds, and how this is chemtrail, fire ants issues and the remedy sans-chemicals.
There is a groundswell revolution of saying “NO Thanks” to the companies who own everything from our soils, to our seeds, to our food and land, desecrating our health and our food sources.
Earthfood is a culture of change force and doers for good.
