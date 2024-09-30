4 Doctors warning about Censorship, & this morning the show was Censored. Why?

Call to action, IHR illegally passed by the World Health Assembly.

Our government approved and signed up, giving total control of the management of your health to the WHO.

Dan Andrews on steroids – Mis and Dis Information Bill means total control, therefore the scientific debate is over and big pharma has total control of the scientific method and evidence-based medicine is removed.

This will affect YOU personally. You know it will.

Because below sick notes, anti-depressants, and all you really want from your doctor is someone in the community who will tell you their version of the truth.

Join Dr Rob Peterson, Dr Duncan Syme and Dr Oosterhius as they tell it like it is.

For It is coming, and you know it.

If you like our work and are able to support us to keep bringing these great guests online - and get yourself some super-cool merch. please visit our shop https://www.etsy.com/shop/cafelockedout

You'll find caps and tshirts here: https://legendapparel.net.au/8%3A32%2C-clo%2C-kulture-merch

And whilst in our online shop, you'll be able to sample music from the brave KULTURE artists. All songs are available for purchase (with the majority of the proceeds going directly to the artist) and can be downloaded on the spot, plus our unique USBs are in the shop too!

If you would like to support us regularly, please see the link to Patreon https://www.patreon.com/cafelockedout

Or here, you can make a once off contribution

https://cafelockedout.com/dontate/

Many thanks from the team at Cafe Locked Out and KULTURE

We truly appreciate your support