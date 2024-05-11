LIVE ON CAFE LOCKED OUT THIS SUNDAY NIGHT AT

8pm

Six Doctors Suspended For Defending their Hippocratic Oath. In the Wake of AstraZeneca being removed from the market we have invited six of our esteemed colleagues who have being suspended or are facing tribunal hearings with APHRA for their stance against the narrative. All of them, in various interviews have declared that their allegiance is not only to our health but to their Hippocratic Oath. As Dr Bruce Paix once quoted, “Ethics are not only there for easy times but for the difficult times.” These are the Doctors whose skills we have lost or a losing, simply because they refuse to allow the Government to intercede with their patient Doctor relationship. Or in another word. . . Heroes. This interview will go long.