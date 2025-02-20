_We have question for you_ What do you think of the world right now_

The rollercoaster ride of the last four years is now all downhill racing and endless loops—and let’s be honest, are there really any experts anymore, or are we all just armchair spectators as reality tries to rewrite itself?
So, wondering what to do, and with both of us confused by the same question: Where is the anger?
Tom Vogal, WTF host, and Michael will not only have a chat, but we’re leaving the door open for you to come on and add your issues, thoughts, premonitions, and fears."
Please join us on clo.social
its free to join and be an active member
To access all our podcasts for free
and keep abreast of what we are up to
Join our mailing list here
https://cafelockedout.com/
To support our work with a one-off gift
https://cafelockedout.com/donate
To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here
https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout
KULTURE
To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to
https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/
If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com
Share this post