Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Australian Communism For Dummies, lesson one demonizing one group to control another.
2
0:00
-2:03:47

Australian Communism For Dummies, lesson one demonizing one group to control another.

Cafe Locked out Podcast
Cafe Locked Out
Aug 05, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

After Epic, many Victorian protesters hung out on a remote farm. All of them were social lepers, cast out to the edge of society because they would not get vaccinated. Yet here was warm and friendly, they felt wanted here, but how to sustain themselves. So since they were running low on cash, and since the great protest was over, they were facing returning to a hostile environment, where their spouses, parents and even children were going to treat them with shame, as though they were voluntarily diseased. Inconvenient Lepers.

But the authorities weren’t finished. These gatherings were marketed by them as training grounds for a new sovereign army, but if they were an army their only weapon was hugs, and their only want, ‘Was the want to hold on to their right, to decide for themselves what went into their body.’
Tonight, Jay comes on to recant his horrific story to how he was the victim of this drive to portray us as the enemy of the people, in order to continue to frighten the compliant into silence.
Basically, Communism for Dummies.

Check out Cafe Locked Out's new Store
https://cafelockedout.etsy.com

2 Comments
Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cafe Locked Out
Recent Episodes
Kulture - Episode 8 - Top 10 for July 2024
  Cafe Locked Out
Dr Paul Oosterhuis and MAYBE David Thrussell
  Cafe Locked Out
Freedom Ain’t Free Athon. New Guests, New Ad
  Cafe Locked Out
Meet The Cafe's Ai Musician. Mark McDonald
  Cafe Locked Out
The Cardi Girls With Guest Rohana
  Cafe Locked Out
Kulture _7 with Emily and The Elocutionist
  Cafe Locked Out
Dr Paul Oosterhuis and John Larter on Cafe Locked Out
  Cafe Locked Out