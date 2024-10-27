Did a Dentist Corrupt Roger's, the unjabbed, Freedom Fighter's, Blood

We have met Roger several times over the years.

A great humanitarian he has a been a passionate warrior for empathy and freedom, but know he has strange blood issues. Why?

In recent times various health issues have caught up with me such as eyesight requiring cataract surgery in one eye which stopped me from driving for 5 weeks so now awaiting the assessment of the other eye and an issue with bad reactions from a dentist appointment last year involving the injection of a numbing anaesthetic.

For about 3 days I experienced shooting horizontal pains through my forehead and strange facial sensations and almost instant memory decline.

Several weeks ago I was talking to someone who had a similar experience and they put me on to a person who could do a microscope live blood analysis who as it turns out had a similar experience with the dental injection.

I am now on multiple protocols to hopefully cleanse my blood.

So this combination has stopped my life as it was being out and about at markets, community interactions chatting with multiple people, distributing The Light Australia newspaper, jab injury booklets, various stickers and leaflets wearing shirts and caps daily to plant seeds and billboards and also assisting at displays of the Forest of the Fallen.

So it looks like my well-being has taken priority.

