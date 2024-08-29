Cafe Locked Out
Rosemary Marshall, and George Kesic, The Chemist Crackers.
Aug 29, 2024
Transcript

Rosemary and George have made a name for themselves, going into chemists and questioning them as to why they are still pushing the covid vaccinations, despite the evidence pointing towards issues with them.

They also plant the Forest Of the Fallen all over the great city.

Tonight they share with us some of her experiences.

If you like what Café Locked Out do, and would like to support our community and help us grow, please go to cafelockedout.com click the shop link to see our merch or the red donate button – thank you

Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
