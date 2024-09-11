Stuart Chapman a Rare Principle willing to defend his Principles

Stuart Chapman was one of only a handful of school principals in the state who refused to take the jab and now is active on a number of different fronts fighting for freedom.

Originally born in the mining town of Broken Hill, son of a mining engineer, he also lived on Stradbroke Island; he did most of his schooling in Melbourne gaining an Agricultural engineering degree at Melbourne University. He married young, and had five children and saw that the school system was so broken that he and his wife Dianne home educated their children for 18 years.

He worked as an engineer for five years before deciding to go to Bible college in Adelaide, He then moved west again and pastored churches both in rural WA and in Perth.

He then felt the call to go into teaching and has been teaching for 20 years being the principal of two Christian schools.

He also ran the largest homeschooling support service in Western Australia with around 500 students in an organisation known as Homeschool WA.

He also served in the Army Reserve for 25 years.

Since Covid, when he was banned from teaching for four months as he refused to take the jab, he has become a very active and well known figure in the freedom movement in WA.

He now organises rallies on the first Saturday of the month in Perth CBD called the Walk of Shame.

He has also taken the fight to court, with two active cases, the first was against the Commissioner of Police, which will get a result on 16 September and another with the assistance of the Free Speech Union against the City of Perth.

He expects to launch another case against the Police in the next couple of months.

He writes, "My grandfather got blown up by German artillery in France, and my father fought against the Japanese as a young lieutenant for five years in New Guinea, and Borneo. If they were willing to risk their lives to fight against external enemies, how can I not make much smaller sacrifices to fight the enemies we face from within.

Café Locked Out and Kulture have a brand new play premiering in a major theatre in Melbourne for 4 shows only 18- 21st Sept

The play is unique in that it aims to show the beauty of masculinity while at the same time tackling vaccine injuries and deaths.

This play is dedicated to Conor, a young man who is severely vax injured.

As these theatres are Woke central, this is a significant breakthrough.

The play has already secured a booking in Colac in October, and we have already had requests to bring it to both Perth and Townsville.

Apart from myself, the cast are all jabbed.

My Brother, My Brother, My Brother.

A play for our sons that celebrates the forgotten beauty of masculinity.

Starring; Odysseus, Joshua Bruce, and Tom Dray

Three young men wake up on a small disabled fishing boat that is drifting further and further out to sea. Their phones are missing, the radio Is broken, and they can not see land nor any search planes or boats. It appears they have been drugged.

Initially the play appears to be a simple survival story, but as time passes the play lifts a mirror and asks us all one question: If we treat, or do nothing to how the state treats our young men, ( as if they should be ashamed of their very existence) what do we think will happen to their souls?

The play is funny, tense, and full of colourful language and explores the qualities of courage, stoicism, and mateship.

Currently, we are in rehearsals, but since the characters are all heroic, my dream is that people will bring their sons to the theatre, and their sons would feel, that just by listening to these three young men, that they are being heard.

Who knows what conversations might ensue?.