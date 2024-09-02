Cafe Locked Out
What The Hell is going on in Ireland with Guest Michael Leahy
0:00
-43:19

What The Hell is going on in Ireland with Guest Michael Leahy

Sep 02, 2024
Dear Free Subscribers

Our shows podcasts are free to consume, but not to produce.

Also, because we do this work, it’s difficult to get advertising or even find support in a normal life. To be honest, if we were in the UK now we would all be heading to jail, which no doubt will happen here soon.

So, if you could take out a paid subscription that would be great for every little bit helps.

Michael Gray Griffith     

We had Michael on several months again but since then, through the window of X, we have been watching Ireland fall into an odd darkness.
Is this true, well lets ask our guest.

